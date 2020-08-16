Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,539,000.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $22.93 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

