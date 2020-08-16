Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

