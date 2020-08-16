Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

IFF stock opened at $123.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

