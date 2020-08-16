Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

