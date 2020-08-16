Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,222 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Perspecta worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth $77,518,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after buying an additional 2,615,547 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,185,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 2,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,028,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 990,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after buying an additional 582,669 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush lowered Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

