Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 209 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,030.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,404.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

