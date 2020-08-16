Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,379 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

In other news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

