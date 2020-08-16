Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,030.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,404.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China International Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

