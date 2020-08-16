Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,030.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,404.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China International Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 56,523 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 56,523 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 35,707 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 35,707 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Buys 417 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Buys 417 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Campbell Soup Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System
Campbell Soup Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report