Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,803,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,404.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

