Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,030.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2,404.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

