Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,404.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

