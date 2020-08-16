Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,404.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

