Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,404.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 56,523 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 56,523 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 35,707 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 35,707 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Buys 417 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Buys 417 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Campbell Soup Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System
Campbell Soup Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report