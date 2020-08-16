DA Davidson Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $23.00

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 57.43%. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,587.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,824 shares of company stock worth $483,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

