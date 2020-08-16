Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 97.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $103,207.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,656.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $3,285,834. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

