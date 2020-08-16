Profund Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

