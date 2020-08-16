Profund Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 692.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 851,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3,688.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 736,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 833.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 84.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 247,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,189.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

