ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,960 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,624,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 371.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,563,000 after buying an additional 1,628,857 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after buying an additional 618,269 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in PTC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after buying an additional 462,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 1,480.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 483,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 452,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,478,344. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Griffin Securities raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.18.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 116.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

