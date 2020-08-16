Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,608 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -244.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $62.25.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 34,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $2,145,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $68,985.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,861.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,540 shares of company stock worth $15,339,828. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

