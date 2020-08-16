Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after acquiring an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 274,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.25 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

