Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

