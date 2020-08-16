SVB Leerink Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $17.00

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKTR. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.29. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,124,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,126,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 459,806 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 102,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: Conference Calls

Analyst Recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SVB Leerink Lowers Nektar Therapeutics Price Target to $17.00
SVB Leerink Lowers Nektar Therapeutics Price Target to $17.00
Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated Insider Sells 4,465 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated Insider Sells 4,465 Shares of Stock
Suzanne M. Grafton Sells 917 Shares of Kansas City Southern Stock
Suzanne M. Grafton Sells 917 Shares of Kansas City Southern Stock
Carla Pineyro Sublett Sells 5,563 Shares of National Instruments Corp Stock
Carla Pineyro Sublett Sells 5,563 Shares of National Instruments Corp Stock
Shockwave Medical Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Shockwave Medical Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Jennifer Rock Sells 2,812 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock
Jennifer Rock Sells 2,812 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report