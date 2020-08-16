SVB Leerink Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $17.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKTR. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.29. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,124,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,126,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 459,806 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 102,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

