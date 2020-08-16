Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 4,465 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

INSM opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.68.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Insmed by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $11,471,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

