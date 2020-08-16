Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 4,465 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

INSM opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.68.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Insmed by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $11,471,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SVB Leerink Lowers Nektar Therapeutics Price Target to $17.00
SVB Leerink Lowers Nektar Therapeutics Price Target to $17.00
Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated Insider Sells 4,465 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated Insider Sells 4,465 Shares of Stock
Suzanne M. Grafton Sells 917 Shares of Kansas City Southern Stock
Suzanne M. Grafton Sells 917 Shares of Kansas City Southern Stock
Carla Pineyro Sublett Sells 5,563 Shares of National Instruments Corp Stock
Carla Pineyro Sublett Sells 5,563 Shares of National Instruments Corp Stock
Shockwave Medical Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Shockwave Medical Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Jennifer Rock Sells 2,812 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock
Jennifer Rock Sells 2,812 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report