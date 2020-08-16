Suzanne M. Grafton Sells 917 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $195.47.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.