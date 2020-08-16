Suzanne M. Grafton Sells 917 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kansas City Southern stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $195.47.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
