Carla Pineyro Sublett Sells 5,563 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $35.61 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.