Carla Pineyro Sublett Sells 5,563 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $35.61 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

