Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $172,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,708.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $71,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,609.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 792,526 shares of company stock valued at $37,681,499. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 9.68. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

