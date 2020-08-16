Jennifer Rock Sells 2,812 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $207,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,248.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,553 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $192,394.08.

On Monday, July 13th, Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $338,910.10.

Shares of Z stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

