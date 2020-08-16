Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $207.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Cfra boosted their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,103 shares of company stock worth $5,782,388 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Verisign by 38.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Verisign by 32.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 104.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verisign during the second quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

