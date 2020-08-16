Insider Selling: Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP Sells $99,784.05 in Stock

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,265 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $99,784.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
John E. Hoerner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 7th, John E. Hoerner sold 9,900 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $99,891.00.
NASDAQ CENX opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $969.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.13. Century Aluminum Co has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 408.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENX. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
