Insider Selling: Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP Sells $99,784.05 in Stock

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,265 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $99,784.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John E. Hoerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, John E. Hoerner sold 9,900 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $99,891.00.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $969.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.13. Century Aluminum Co has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 408.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENX. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

