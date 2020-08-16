John E. Hoerner Sells 11,719 Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP John E. Hoerner sold 11,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $116,838.43.

John E. Hoerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, John E. Hoerner sold 9,265 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $99,784.05.

On Friday, August 7th, John E. Hoerner sold 9,900 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $99,891.00.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.94 on Friday. Century Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $4,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $419,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 9.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

