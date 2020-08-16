John E. Hoerner Sells 11,719 Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP John E. Hoerner sold 11,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $116,838.43.

John E. Hoerner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 11th, John E. Hoerner sold 9,265 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $99,784.05.
  • On Friday, August 7th, John E. Hoerner sold 9,900 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $99,891.00.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.94 on Friday. Century Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $4,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $419,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 9.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

