Brett R. Chouinard Sells 3,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $121,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $119,490.00.

ALTR opened at $39.99 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -133.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $130,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

