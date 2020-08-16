WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 49,019 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,019 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 19.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $136.53 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

