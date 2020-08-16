WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 58,838 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HONE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of HONE opened at $9.15 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.88.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

