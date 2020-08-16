WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.75 Million Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,315 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zynga by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Zynga by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Zynga by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 860,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $308,402.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at $668,535.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,813 shares of company stock worth $3,830,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $9.38 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

