WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 123.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 135,818 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

HBI opened at $15.77 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

