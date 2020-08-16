WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 88,355 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.29% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,474 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 605,362 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

