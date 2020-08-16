WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 30,347 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.15% of Covetrus worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,238,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Covetrus by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 2,437.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 280,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

