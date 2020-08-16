WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 519,684 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.48% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVR. BofA Securities began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.38.

IVR opened at $3.24 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a current ratio of 97.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

