Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSE:HTZ opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The company has a market cap of $219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.86). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hertz Global news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,921 shares in the company, valued at $81,549.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $27,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock valued at $39,981,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

