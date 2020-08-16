Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,456 Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 425,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 59.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE:M opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

