Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 6,753 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,222,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.