Mutual Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 100.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,783,000.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.