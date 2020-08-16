Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

SPGI opened at $352.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.31. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $360.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

