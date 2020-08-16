DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 211,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 521,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE HPP opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

