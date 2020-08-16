DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 900 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

