DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 40,779 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

