DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1,193.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 270.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,091 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,224,000 after buying an additional 824,486 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after buying an additional 750,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after buying an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after buying an additional 729,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,603,774 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.