Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after buying an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 125.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 42.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $180,154,000 after acquiring an additional 537,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 770.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 165,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $172,126,000 after purchasing an additional 162,255 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $114.16 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

