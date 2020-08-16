LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

LKQ stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.