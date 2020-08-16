DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $12,910,526.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares in the company, valued at $70,214,845.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,348 shares of company stock worth $27,678,486. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $284.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.49 and a beta of 0.62. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

