DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAC. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

